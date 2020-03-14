Renasant Corp. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

RNST traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,346. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

