Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 191.3% in February

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

RBKB traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.75. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

