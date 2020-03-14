RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after buying an additional 411,558 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 1,527,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,988. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,458 shares of company stock worth $8,510,394. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

