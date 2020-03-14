RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $22.59 on Friday, hitting $271.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,866,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.56 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

