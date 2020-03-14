RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Origin Bancorp worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,654. The stock has a market cap of $576.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.71. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

