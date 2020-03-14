RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,607,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

