RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. 9,508,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.