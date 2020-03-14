RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,424 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 893.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 546.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093,797. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.