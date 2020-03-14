RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

BP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

