RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

MRK traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 24,240,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

