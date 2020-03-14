Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 1,266,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

