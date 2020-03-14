Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SRRK traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 175,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $460.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $161,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

