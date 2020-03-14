Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

SHEN traded up $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 279,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,363. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

