Short Interest in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rises By 169.6%

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748. C&F Financial has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $132.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP John A. Seaman III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $75,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in C&F Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in C&F Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in C&F Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

