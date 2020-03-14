Short Interest in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Rises By 107.1%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyren by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in Cyren by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cyren has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

