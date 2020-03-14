Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Rises By 98.8%

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRP. Benchmark began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

NRP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.30. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

