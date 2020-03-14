Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expands By 94.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 12.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

