Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Increases By 99.2%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

