Skycoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.98 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $744,871.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00005420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Binance and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

