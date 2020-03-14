SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.