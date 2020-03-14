SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,054. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. SMTC has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in SMTC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

