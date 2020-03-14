Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SONO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,843. Sonos has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $929.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

