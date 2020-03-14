Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$31.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

