Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of SFST traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at $687,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $149,542. 10.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

