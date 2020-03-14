S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from to in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded up $26.64 on Tuesday, hitting $248.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global has a one year low of $198.98 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.