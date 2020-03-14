SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPTN. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SPTN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 800,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

