Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,612. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $55,698.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,887. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

