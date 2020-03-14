Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

NASDAQ:SBPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 250,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.26. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

