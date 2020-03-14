STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

