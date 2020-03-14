Startcoin (START) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 82.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,409.41 and $74.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 82.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008153 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

