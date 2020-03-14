Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 695,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve

Analyst Recommendations for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit