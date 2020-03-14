Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 695,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.