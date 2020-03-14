Storj Price Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger, ABCC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $878,132.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, Liquid, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, IDAX, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Poloniex, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

