Storm (STORM) One Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Binance, Upbit and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1.67 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Bittrex, Coinnest and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.