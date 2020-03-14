Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 260,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $102.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

