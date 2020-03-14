Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,688. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.