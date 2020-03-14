Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $14.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,046. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.44 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

