Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 178,922.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE AJG traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

