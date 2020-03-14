Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 191,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 410,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $15.81 on Friday, reaching $170.28. 32,950,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The stock has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.