Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $15.86 on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,389,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.32 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

