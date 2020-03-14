Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,398,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.