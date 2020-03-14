Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ (SNSS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,084. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit