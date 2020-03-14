Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ (SNSS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,084. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

