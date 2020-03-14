Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

STRO traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,268. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

