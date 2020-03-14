SVB Leerink Boosts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $35.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of STSA stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,078. The stock has a market cap of $303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

