Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $10.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 367,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,236. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

