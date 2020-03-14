Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 436,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $345,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,302 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,039,814.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,406 shares of company stock worth $3,793,135 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

