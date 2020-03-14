Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TCCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 25,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,582. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

