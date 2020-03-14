Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 841 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $17.21 on Friday, hitting $328.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.