Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $683,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 30.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

NYSE SYK traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. 4,576,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $209.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

