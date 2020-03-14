Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $366,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,816. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

