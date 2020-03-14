Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $39.33. 64,975,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

